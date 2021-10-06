Punjab: 3 lakh pensioners to get revised pension from July 2021

In a bonanza to the pensioners across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday directed the finance department to pay the revised pension from 1 July 2021 to over three lakh pensioners involving an additional expenditure of Rs 1887 Crore during the current fiscal year in line with the recommendations of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, Channi cleared the file to this effect this morning. Likewise, he also gave nod to pay retiral benefits including leave encashment and gratuity, around Rs 915 Crore would be paid to approximately 42,600 pensioners who have retired between 1 January 2016 to 30 June 2021 as per 6th Punjab Pay Commission in one go instead of the earlier decision to pay in instalments.

The spokesperson said that this decision will have an impact of around Rs 2802 Crore on the state exchequer during this fiscal year. The CM also directed revised pensions from 1 July 2021 to be released to the pensioners in one go.