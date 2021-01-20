Secret tip-offs received from public about drug trafficking in 2020 helped the Haryana Police in seizure of 765 kilogram (kg) of narcotic substances and 36,761 tablets falling under the category of prohibited drugs.

While stating this on Tuesday, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Manoj Yadava said 286 public persons ‘fearlessly’ came forward and shared the information about illegal peddling and possession of drugs through toll-free number, mobile number and whatsapp account of the Interstate Drug Secretariat.

Using this information, police have filed 35 cases between January-December, last year under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized a sizable supply of drugs to the state.

Sharing the figure of recovery, the DGP said that police has seized 764 kg ganja, 208 gram heroin, 53 gram smack, 870 gram charas, 131 gram opium and 36761 prohibited tablets from the possession of arrested accused.

“After getting a secret input about drug smuggling in Sirsa district, our teams immediately swung into action and recovered 27,600 intoxicating capsules and 8,000 prohibited tablets from the possession of arrested accused in February 2020,” the DGP said.

“Acting upon a similar input in Rohtak, police recovered 41 kg ganja in April whereas a whopping 619 kg 450 gram ganja was seized in district Palwal in the month of July 2020. Relying on similar credible information, over 60 kg ganja was seized in district Jind in April, last year”, he added.

In an attempt to jointly tackle the drug menace in the country’s northern region, six States namely Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Union Territory Chandigarh had set up a centralized drug secretariat at Panchkula, Yadava said.

Any person who has any information regarding the drug supply network or others can share it with the Police at toll-free number 1800-180- 1314, mobile number 7087089947 and landline number 01733-253023. The informer’s identity is kept ‘confidential’, the DGP said.