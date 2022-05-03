Praising Modi, Capt says India needs stable, strong govt at Centre in 2024

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said in 2024 that General Elections were crucial for the country as there is a need for stable and a strong government.

Addressing a meeting of the PLC candidates who contested the last assembly elections, Amarinder said given the geopolitical situation prevailing in the world, in view of the Russia-Ukraine war, the country needed a stable, mature, and strong leadership, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing.

The former CM said the Bharatiya Janata Party will jointly fight the elections to be held for four municipal corporations of Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, and Jalandhar.

The meeting took stock of the prevailing situation in the state and also reviewed the performance of the party candidates in the last assembly elections.

Amarinder said, while the people of Punjab had voted overwhelmingly for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with great expectations, there was already a strong sense of disillusionment against the government sooner than it was expected.

The former CM said, not only had the AAP government backed out on several promises and commitments, but it had also hurt the pride of Punjabis by usurping their power and rights.

He said Punjabis will never tolerate an outsider like Arvind Kejriwal running the government from Delhi. He pointed out how Kejriwal was conducting the meetings of Punjab officers in Delhi and issuing commands to them.

It is unconstitutional and it is unacceptable, he said, while adding, “the way Kejriwal is running the government, he will run Punjab into the ground”.

Addressing the meeting, BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said, although the BJP-PLC alliance could not win many seats, a strong foundation has already been laid down.