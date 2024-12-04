Capt Amarinder Singh condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has condemned the murderous attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal inside the Golden Temple complex today.

In a statement, Capt Amarinder expressed relief that Mr Badal was safe and the bullet did not hit or harm him. He hailed the person on the spot who overpowered the assailant and also deflected his arm, which prevented the bullet from hitting Badal.

The former Chief Minister pointed out, Badal had sought forgiveness from the Akal Takhat and was undergoing the punishment pronounced on him, inside the Golden Temple complex. He said those behind the attack on the Akali leader had violated the Sikh Maryada.

Capt Amarinder said that Punjab has already suffered a lot during the 1980s and 1990s and it cannot afford another dark era. He called upon people to beware of the forces, which are trying to sabotage peace in Punjab.