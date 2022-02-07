Power greedy Badal senior not giving chance to youth : Bhagwant Mann

With Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal (94) contesting Assembly poll from Lambi constituency, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Monday said instead of giving a chance to a new generation, power greedy five-time former chief minister is asking people for another chance.

Launching a scathing attack on the Badal family in Lambi, the stronghold of Akali Dal and Badal, Mann said that in Punjab the direction of the wind has changed.

“The political inning of the Badal family is about to end for good. Due to the greed of power, senior Badal is asking people for another chance to serve when he himself needs the help of four people to get on stage,” he said.

The AAP leader said at the age of 94 when people pray and stay home with their families, Badal is begging for votes for his son Sukhbir Badal.

Mann said this is the time for Punjab and it belongs to the youth and the new generation. “Only youth will decide the future of Punjab. But instead of giving a chance to the newcomers, Badal is contesting the last three elections saying that it is his last one,” he added.

Mann said the family of AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian has faced many atrocities of the Badal family during their 10 years of the regime. But the Khudian family has always stood by the people. This time the people of Lambi will teach the Badal family a lesson for all their atrocities and corruption, he added.

Mann said both the Akali and Congress party has betrayed the people of Punjab. “For the last two decades, the youth of Punjab is on the roads and asking for employment. But, Akali and Congress leaders were busy amassing money and property for themselves and never cared for the youth of Punjab,” he said.

The AAP leader said Congress promised jobs to every household of Punjab and here we are after 5 years, no jobs and no regularisation of contractual workers.

Mann promised to solve the problems of the youth of Punjab. “AAP government will provide adequate job opportunities to the unemployed youth and will give government incentives for self-employment and new businesses,” he said.