Post Covid-19 pandemic, bio-metric attendance resumes in Haryana govt offices

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed all the officials and officers working in various departments to mark their bio-metric attendance which has been resumed a week ago after the Covid-9 pandemic.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding attendance through Aadhar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) today, Kaushal said it is mandatory for all working officials to mark attendance in offices through AEBAS so that the working hours of the employees can be tracked and monitored regularly.

The chief secretary said a special appreciation and mention will be given to the employee who will have the highest attendance as per the AEBAS record.

He appreciated various departments for maintaining a good attendance recorded in a week. While reviewing the AEBAS record of all departments, Kaushal said that a strict action will be initiated against the officials taking it for granted.

In the meeting, officers of various departments apprised some technical issues in the AEBAS system. The chief secretary further directed the concerned department to rectify the technical issues at the earliest so that the employees will not face any inconvenience while marking their attendance.