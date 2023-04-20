Haryana to sell rented/leased govt properties under possession of individual from last 20 years

The Haryana government has notified the Haryana Disposal of Rented Government Properties Policy 2023 for the government departments, boards, corporations and authorities for selling its properties under possession of individual or private entity by way of rent or lease from last 20 years or more, said Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday.

He said the policy would be applicable only to “property parcels” up to 100 sq yards per beneficiary per land parcel for all such properties which had been leased or rented before June 1, 2001.

Kaushal said the government had notified a policy on June 1, 2021, for sale of shops and houses by municipal bodies where possession of such property is with the entities other than municipal bodies or its predecessor bodies for a period of 20 years or more.

When this policy was being implemented by the Urban Local Bodies Department, it was brought to the notice of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that a large number of properties were actually owned by other departments, boards and corporations of the government and had similarly been given on rent or lease basis to private individuals and entities.

The Chief Minister had directed to frame a comprehensive policy covering all departments so that there was no confusion at any level. The new policy was framed by the government and the Cabinet recently approved it.

The Chief Secretary made it clear that it is a one-time policy under which those covered will have to move their applications within three months of the notification of the policy.

He said the policy would not be applicable on land of Departments of Tourism, Transport and Health and Family Welfare.

The policy will also not be applicable on Shamlat lands, panchayat lands, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad lands.