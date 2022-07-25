Expedite permission for installation of towers for mobile & internet service: Haryana CS to DCs

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to expedite the pending cases related to the right of way permission for the installation of towers for mobile and internet service.

In a review meeting on the issue of Right of Way Permission with all the DCs through video conferencing today, the chief secretary gave special directions to the DCs of Rohtak, Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Nuh, Hisar, and Kurukshetra districts, where the percentage of cancellation of applications for Right of Way Permission is high.

He said all those service providers may also be directed to ensure that they submit their documents and prescribed fee within seven to ten days so that the pending cases can be completed at the earliest.

Kaushal also directed the DCs against cancelling the application of any operator with immediate effect to clear the pending applications.

“Rather hold a meeting with the service providers and officials of the concerned departments in your districts at the earliest. Inform the service providers of the reasons for the cancellation of the application. Whatever is lacking in the approval of their application, it should be done immediately,” he told the DCs.

Kaushal said the state government is committed to increasing the communication and mobile connectivity infrastructure. “The state government has business-friendly policies, so keeping in view the convenience of the citizens and ease of doing business all approvals should be given within stipulated time,” he added.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 5,700 applications have been approved in the districts related to Right of Way Permission. At present, 1,091 cases are pending. There are some cases where the service providers have not submitted the required documents or in some cases, the prescribed charges have not been paid.

It was informed in the meeting that some cases are pending due to the non-submission of radiation certificates. The chief secretary said according to the policy of communication and connectivity infrastructure, a radiation certificate has to be submitted within 30 days of installation of the tower, so there should not be any delay in grant of permission due to this certificate.