Poll Promise: Kejriwal announced Rs 1000 per month allowance for all adult women in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for all adult women in Punjab if AAP forms government in the state.

Addressing hundreds of women at the ‘Kejriwal di teeji guarantee, Mahilavan nu vadhaiyan’ (Kejriwal’s third guarantee, congratulations to women)’ program in Moga today, Kejriwal said the AAP would form the government in Punjab in 2022 and Rs 1,000 (one thousand) monthly will be given with guarantee to all women above 18 years of age by the AAP government.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, launched the ‘Mission Punjab’ program for the 2022 General Assembly elections with this announcement. Addressing the women gathered at the venue, Kejriwal said, “As soon as the AAP government is formed, every daughter above 18 years, sister, mother, daughter-in-law, mother-in-law, and grandmother will get Rs 1,000 per month in their accounts. I guarantee it. I have made this decision very thoughtfully and with full calculation because what Kejriwal says, he does. The government of Delhi and the people of Delhi are witnesses to this,” he said.

“No doubt, Rs 1,000 is not a huge amount, but with the support of the AAP government, all the mothers and sisters will really get strength and self-respect, because money is very important in everyone’s life,” AAP leader added. Kejriwal said this Rs 1,000 to be received by each woman will be different from the monthly old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension, or dependency pension already received by the women.

Kejriwal said while chalking out this plan, a lot of information was gathered about the country and the world, but no government in the world had put money in the accounts of daughters, sisters, mothers-daughter-in-laws separately, every month like this; that is why this scheme is launched with the women of Punjab is the largest women empowerment scheme in the world, which would provide cash benefits to more than one crore women of Punjab.

“I know a lot of daughters who want to go to college, but due to poor financial situation at home their positive dream does not come true, but this scheme will give them a chance to pursue higher education in college. Similarly, mothers and sisters will be able to get the clothes they like with their own money. Mothers will also be able to give the love of this money to their daughters who come to their maternal house; without any hesitation,” he said.