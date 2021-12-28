People are all set to give a chance to Kejriwal’s development model: Sisodia

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the biggest party in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said people are all set to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal’s model of development in Punjab.

Addressing a Press conference with the party’s Punjab president and Member of Parliament (MP) Bhagwant Mann at the party headquarters after the MC election results, Sisodia said the Delhi government under the leadership of AAP’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ushered in a new era of ‘work politics’ in the country’s politics.

“Today, Kejriwal’s development model is spreading across the country. The results in Chandigarh are a clear indication of this, as during the election campaign the Aam Aadmi Party appealed to the people of Chandigarh to give a chance to Kejriwal and the people of Chandigarh rejected the BJP and the Congress,” he said.

Sisodia also said that the people of Punjab have decided to give a chance to Kejriwal this time. The inclination of the people of Punjab and Delhi towards AAP has also affected the people of Chandigarh, he added.

Sisodia said the mandate passed in Chandigarh after Delhi had dispelled the false propaganda of all the Opposition parties in Punjab that the Aam Aadmi Party was only a party of rural areas and a special class.

The AAP leader said the Chandigarh trend had shown that the people want the politics of development and hence the good people of other parties who want the development of Chandigarh are warmly welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party.

Mann said Chandigarh, the city of the most educated and capable people has defeated the current BJP mayor, two former mayors, BJP Yuva Morcha president, and Mahila Morcha president and sent a clear message to the whole country that now, there is no room for divisive and hate politics based on religion, regionalism and caste, people prefer the politics of work.

Mann said that as a Union Territory, Chandigarh was ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and even the MP here is also from the BJP, but the people of Chandigarh, believing in Kejriwal, have given a big mandate to the AAP.

“The BJP ministers in the Union government had campaigned in the same way in the Delhi elections too but people have decided that they don’t want politics based on hatred,” he added.