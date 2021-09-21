Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panjab University’s Urdu faculty Dr Ali Abbas on Pakistan Journal’s review panel

Panjab University’s Urdu faculty Dr Ali Abbas on Pakistan Journal’s review panel

In yet another communication received by Dr Ali Abbas, he has also been picked up as a reviewer of yet another Urdu Research journal “Bazyaft” published by Pakistan based University of the Punjab, Lahore.

SNS | Chandigarh | September 21, 2021 4:19 pm

Panjab University, Urdu department, Dr Ali Abbas

Photo: SNS

Coordinator of the Panjab University’s Urdu department, Dr Ali Abbas’ has been picked up as a member of the editorial, Advisory Board and Manuscript reviewer for “Pakistan Journal of Media Sciences”.

This research journal is being published under the Society for Social Science and Research Association, Karachi, Pakistan. “It is an Honorary Membership of the Editorial Board” the communication added.

In yet another communication received by Dr Ali Abbas, he has also been picked up as a reviewer of yet another Urdu Research journal “Bazyaft” published by Pakistan based University of the Punjab, Lahore. “The main aim of the journal is to provide a platform for researchers working in or about Urdu language and literature,” The communication added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

PU-CET (P.G.) Entrance Test -2021 result declared
Venkaiah Naidu advises other nations to refrain from commenting on India’s internal matters
Election laws will have to be amended because of Corona: ASG Jain