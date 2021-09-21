Panjab University’s Urdu faculty Dr Ali Abbas on Pakistan Journal’s review panel

Coordinator of the Panjab University’s Urdu department, Dr Ali Abbas’ has been picked up as a member of the editorial, Advisory Board and Manuscript reviewer for “Pakistan Journal of Media Sciences”.

This research journal is being published under the Society for Social Science and Research Association, Karachi, Pakistan. “It is an Honorary Membership of the Editorial Board” the communication added.

In yet another communication received by Dr Ali Abbas, he has also been picked up as a reviewer of yet another Urdu Research journal “Bazyaft” published by Pakistan based University of the Punjab, Lahore. “The main aim of the journal is to provide a platform for researchers working in or about Urdu language and literature,” The communication added.