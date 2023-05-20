Students must script blueprint of New India at 2047: Vice-President

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called upon the students “to work tirelessly, avail opportunities and script the blueprint for New India at 2047, when the nation celebrates the centenary of its independence”.

Addressing a gathering at the 70th Annual Convocation of Panjab University Chandigarh, Dhankhar called the National Education Policy 2020 is a game changer and transforming education at all levels.

He observed that systemic reforms and affirmative governance measures in recent years have paid rich dividends and that India, “the largest functioning democracy, is a favourite global destination of opportunity and investment and bright star in the world economic growth”.

Touching upon digital transformation in India, the vice-president referred to IMF recognising India’s digital development as a “world-class digital public infrastructure”, serving as a model for other nations undergoing digital transformation.

He also referred to Direct Benefit Transfers through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, MUDRA scheme, etc. as reflective of India’s changing governance model which gives no scope for pilferages.

The vice-president reminded the students about their “responsibility to contribute to the wider good of the society and to work for the greater good of all”. “Ensure and inculcate a deep sense of keeping Nation Always First,” he said.

Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of Panjab University, conferred the Honoris Causa (Doctor of Literature) on noted educator and philanthropist, Sudha N Murthy and Honoris Causa (Doctor of Laws) on the former Chief Justice of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Ranjan Gogoi.

In his address, the vice-president appreciated the fact that the Panjab University is home to some of the most illustrious alumni and called upon them to catalyse further growth of the University.