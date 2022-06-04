Operation Bluestar Anniversary: Mann exhorts Punjabis to thwart attempts to derail hard earned peace

Ahead anniversary of Operation Bluestar, also known as “Ghallughara Divas” on 6 June, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday exhorted Punjabis to thwart attempts being made to derail hard-earned peace in the state.

Reviewing the law and order situation in the state ahead of ‘Ghallugara Diwas’, the CM asked senior officers of the police and civil administration to ensure elaborate security arrangements before 6 June across the state. He said that no one should be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of state at any cost.

Mann categorically said that the state government is committed to making Punjab a peaceful and frontrunner state in the country. He said anybody trying to disturb the peace will be dealt with sternly.

He said some forces inimical to the progress and prosperity of the state are making constant attempts to derail the peace in the state. Mann said his government will not allow any such nefarious move to succeed.

The CM said the Punjab Police has been put on high alert and Central paramilitary forces have been pumped in to assist them for maintaining peace in the state.

Exhorting the Punjabis to uphold the ethos of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the state, Mann urged them to teach anti-Punjab forces a lesson by foiling all their conspiracies aimed at pushing Punjab back in black days.

Mann said the state government is duty-bound to maintain peace and prosperity in the state adding that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause with the proactive support of the people.