Omicron: Haryana Board of School Education postpones DElEd exams

Taking note of the surge in Omicron cases, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani has postponed the Diploma In Elementary Education (DElEd) examinations for the Admission Year-2019-2020 of first year and Admission Year-2019 of second year (re-appear) which were to be conducted from 11 January 2022 till further orders.

Sharing information in this regard, Board President, Dr Jagbir Singh said due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Haryana government has

given instructions to close all educational institutions till 12 January.

Thus, it has been decided to postpone the DElEd first year and DElEd second year (re-appear) examinations till further orders, he added.

He further said that the admit cards for DElEd first year and DElEd second year (re-appear) examinations will be re-issued to the candidates one week before the commencement of the examinations.