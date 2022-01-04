Follow Us:
Omicron: Haryana Board of School Education postpones DElEd exams

the admit cards for DElEd first year and DElEd second year (re-appear) examinations will be re-issued to the candidates one week before the commencement of the examinations.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | January 4, 2022 6:37 pm

Image credit: IANS

Taking note of the surge in Omicron cases, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani has postponed the Diploma In Elementary Education (DElEd) examinations for the Admission Year-2019-2020 of first year and Admission Year-2019 of second year (re-appear) which were to be conducted from 11 January 2022 till further orders.

Sharing information in this regard, Board President, Dr Jagbir Singh said due to the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Haryana government has
given instructions to close all educational institutions till 12 January.

Thus, it has been decided to postpone the DElEd first year and DElEd second year (re-appear) examinations till further orders, he added.

He further said that the admit cards for DElEd first year and DElEd second year (re-appear) examinations will be re-issued to the candidates one week before the commencement of the examinations.

