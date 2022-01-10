No ticket selling; 80% tickets to core volunteers: AAP Punjab

With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of selling party tickets for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, AAP on Monday denied the allegation and said the party has given 80 per cent tickets to its core volunteers.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said some people have personal and selfish agendas in politics and when their plans fail, they start blame-game.

“AAP has given 80% tickets to its core volunteers and its only party to do so,” he said.

Cheema criticized the Congress government for wasting crores of rupees of taxpayers’ hard-earned money on false advertisement.

“The people of Punjab will give a fitting reply to every lie of Congress on 14 February,” he said.

The AAP leader said Punjabis do not like Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at all because during their past regimes they’ve (SAD-BJP) used incidents of sacrilege to divide the voters of Punjab for their own political agenda, sacrilege incidents of Nakodar in 1986 and Bargarhi in 2015 are examples of it.

Cheema reiterated that Aam Aadmi Party will follow all the instructions of the Election Commission and Covid related guidelines as for AAP, the health of the people is the topmost priority.