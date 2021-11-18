No power shortage in Haryana: Minister

Haryana power minister, Ranjit Singh, on Thursday said there is no shortage of power supply in the state.

Adequate amount of electricity is being provided to all small and large scale industries. Responding to some misconceptions, he said that there is 5000 Mega Watt (MW) of surplus power available in the state.

The thermal power plant of Haryana is producing about 2510 MW of power, out of which about 1700 MW is being used. If the power production in thermal power plant were to halt due to air pollution, even then there will be no power crisis in the state, Singh added.

The power minister said at present the state government has 12,000 MW of power available. While up to 7,000 MW of power is being used per day at most in the state and even then the state has 5000 MW of surplus power available.

“There is sufficient power availability in the state. Even during the summer, when the demand for power was at peak, the Haryana government provided adequate power supply to all consumers, while long power cuts were imposed in the neighbouring states. Industrial sector in Haryana will continue to avail power supply without any interruption,” he said.

Expressing concern over air pollution, Singh said that the state government is making consistent efforts in this regard. Decisions are being taken as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

He said that the Power Department is initiating strict action against officials involved in corruption. About 150 officers and officials are on the radar and action is being taken against them, the minister added.