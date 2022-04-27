No power shortage in Haryana even in peak hours: Minister

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Wednesday said there would be no shortage of power in the state under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said Haryana Will get about 1500 Megawatt (MW) of additional power in the next 10 days.

He said electricity is being purchased by the government at the rate of Rs 12 per unit to ensure uninterrupted supply but during summer when any problem arises due to technical reasons, it takes some time to rectify it.

He said the maximum demand in the state during the summer season last year was 12,125 MW per day, which is expected to be around 15,000 MW during the peak hours of the summer season this year.

To bridge this gap of 2500 to 3000 MW, power corporations have made adequate arrangements for power supply. Haryana will get about 1500 MW of additional power in the next 10 days, he said.

Singh said at present three units of 250 MW each are operating in Panipat, two units of 600 MW each in Khedar, and two units of 300 MW each in Yamunanagar. In addition, 1400 MW of electricity is being arranged from Adani Power Plants. He said that 1000 MW of additional power would be taken from Adani, 350 MW from Chhattisgarh, and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh.

If needed during peak times, more electricity will be taken from the market and there will be no shortage of electricity even in peak hours, the power minister said.

He said that due to technical reasons one unit of Khedar Thermal Power Plant has been closed, its router has to be changed, which has to be brought from China and it was not possible during the Corona crisis due to the lockdown in China. Now, this router will be available soon and the replacement will be completed in a week.

Singh said due to increasing urbanisation in the National Capital Region and the shifting of industries out of Delhi, the demand for electricity has increased from 1000 to 1500 MW per day. Lakkar Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, and other industrial units have shifted from Delhi to the NCR region of Haryana, hence the power demand has also been increased.