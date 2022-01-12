No possibility of lockdown in Gurugram: DC

Ruling out lockdown in Gurugram, district’s deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Wednesday said the situation of corona infection in Gurugram is still under control and there is no requirement of a lockdown according to the current situation in the district.

The people of the district, especially the workers, should not panic but take precautions. In view of the current situation in the district, there will be no lockdown, he added.

The deputy commissioner said production units and industries were running regularly in the district and the rumors being spread about workers going to their homes were found to be baseless.

Workers are not going anywhere from Gurugram. Daulatabad Industrial Area Association’s patron, Vinay Gupta, said industrial units are being operated regularly in his area and workers are also coming on duty.

He also said rumors of workers going to their respective states are false and misleading. There is no information of any worker leaving Gurugram from industrial area.

State secretary, Federation of Indian Industry, Deepak Maini and officials of Sector 37 Industrial Association also said that industries are running properly in their area and there is no problem of workers as most of the workers are coming to work.

Maini said he has not received any information about the workers returning to their homes and these are just baseless rumors. He has also appealed to the workers to keep doing their work smoothly and not to pay heed to rumors.

IMT Manesar Industrial Association secretary Manoj Tyagi, also said industrial units in Manesar are running regularly and there is no labour problem anywhere. Workers are coming to work regularly, he said. Tyagi also appealed to the workers not to pay heed to such rumors and continue with their work while focusing only on COVID appropriate behavior.

Deputy commissioner Garg said the situation of corona infection in Gurugram district is still under control and of course the number of corona patients has increased but most of the patients are of mild symptoms.

Only one to two per cent of the patients need to be admitted to the hospital.

So the people of the district should not panic but take necessary precautions.

The situation regarding corona infection in the district is under control and it is our endeavor to provide good and better health facilities to the people.