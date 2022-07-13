No place for goons in Haryana: Khattar on threat calls to MLAs

With five Haryana legislators receiving threatening calls, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said there is no place for goons and criminals in the state.

Taking serious note of the issue of threats to some Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Haryana, the CM today convened a meeting of senior police officers. Home minister Anil Vij was also present in the meeting.

An official spokesperson said after taking detailed information about the matter, the CM directed senior police officers to take immediate action and put criminals behind the bars. No laxity would be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Khattar said it is the duty of the police to ensure the safety of all the citizens of the state. He said that there is no place for goons and criminals in Haryana.

In the meeting, the police officers apprised the CM that an investigation is going on in this matter. Important information has been received and it will be resolved at the earliest. The matter of threats being faced by the MLAs has already been handed over to the Special Task Force.

Out of the five MLAs who have received threat calls, one is from the BJP while the remaining four are from the main opposition Congress. Most of the calls pertaining to extortion threats were made over the mobile phones of the legislators from unknown numbers.

Speaker of State Legislative Assembly, GC Gupta on Monday said the security of MLAs has been increased following these threat calls. Asked about the issue, the Speaker said he has discussed the situation with CM and Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal.

On Sunday, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the matter has been handed over to the STF for further investigation and he is daily monitoring the developments connected with the probe.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs today submitted a memorandum to the Governor, Bandaru Dattatraya, against deteriorating law and order, corruption, and government dictatorship.

The Leader of Opposition and former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the situation has become so bad that even ransom is being demanded from MLAs and they are getting death threats.

Hooda said in the last few days, six MLAs of the state Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan, and their families have received threats.