The new academic session of undergraduate classes in colleges in Haryana will commence from 6 October.

Haryana higher education department on Wednesday said while the online admission process for this session will start from 7 September, the first merit list will be released on 26 September.

Sharing this, an official spokesperson of the department said the department of higher education has decided to conduct ‘Centralized Online Admission’ for undergraduate classes this time for the academic session 2020-21. Under this, the online admissions for all government, aided and self-finance colleges in the state will commence from 7 September and continue till 21 September.

He said from 22 September to 25 September, a merit list will be prepared after examining the applications and documents. After this, the first merit list will be released on 26 September for which fees can be deposited by 29 September. The spokesperson said the second merit list will be released on 30 September, for which fees have to be deposited from 1 October to 5 October. Subsequently, the new academic session will start from 6 October.

The final year examinations of all universities and colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September.

After this, all the results will also be declared before 31 October. This decision was taken on Tuesday in a meeting organised by Haryana State Higher Education Council through Video Conferencing.

A spokesman of the Council said about two lakh students are studying in the final year classes in various colleges and universities of the state. He said adequate arrangements will be made for all these students who will appear for the examinations.