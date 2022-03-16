Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the state unit heads in five states, including Punjab, to resign following party’s poor performance in the recent Assembly polls, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post on Wednesday.

In his brief resignation sent to Gandhi, Sidhu said he is resigning “as desired” by the party president.

As the Congress lost the power in Punjab in Assembly polls to Aam Aadmi Party, many state Congress leaders were demanding Sidhu ‘s ouster. He is accused of harming the party’s poll prospects by finding faults in the decisions taken by the Charanjit Singh Channi government.

Sidhu, who also lost the poll from Amritsar East constituency, didn’t campaign for the party after Channi was named the Congress’ CM candidate, ignoring the Punjab Congress chief.

Congress won 18 seats in the recent Punjab Assembly polls as compared to 77 in 2017 polls.