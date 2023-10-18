MSP hike PM Modi’s Diwali gift to farmers: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday termed the Union government’s decision to increase the minimum support (MSP) price for six crops as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Diwali gift” to the farmers.

“Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Central government is continuously working to increase the income of farmers and improve the economic condition. Giving a gift to the farmer brothers before Diwali, the Union Cabinet has approved to increase the minimum support price (#MSP) on 6 Rabi crops for the marketing season 2024-25. On behalf of all the people of Haryana, gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet,” the CM wrote on X.

While the Centre hiked the MSP on wheat by Rs 150 to Rs 2,275 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season, the MSP has also been hiked by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Haryana President Om Prakash Dhankhar said the PM’s decision to increase the MSP will benefit lakhs of farmers in the country.

Dhankhar said due to the farmer-friendly policies of the Modi Government, farmers are moving towards economic self-reliance.

“In the last nine-and-half-years of service, more work has been done to make farmers self-reliant than the previous governments. In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 1.25 lakh Kisan Samridhi Centers to the nation, due to which today farmers are getting facilities like fertilizers, seeds, medicines etc. under one roof and crores of farmers are directly benefiting from it,” he said.