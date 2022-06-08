Moosewala’s demise irreparable loss for family & fans: Mann

Condoling the death of Shubhdeep Singh alias Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the demise of the young singer was a huge and irreparable loss for the family and fans.

In a condolence message that was handed over to the aggrieved family by Cabinet minister Dr Baljeet Kaur on behalf of CM during Bhog and antim ardas of the singer, Mann said the untimely and tragic demise of the young artist has given shock to his fans spread across the globe.

He said that the state government is fully with the bereaved family members in this hour of crisis. Mann said the entire state government pays tribute to the blessed singer who has carved a niche for himself in the vast field of music and entertainment.

The CM said death of a young son is a huge loss for the family adding that the void created in the music industry with the death of Sidhu Moosewala will hardly be filled in the coming future. He said that the talented singer’s Punjabi songs transcended every border and made every Punjabi proud of him.

Mann said the young singer also made his native village famous in every nook and corner of the world.

The CM said though Sidhu Moosewala was a globally acclaimed singer but he remained firmly connected with his roots and continued to live with his family in their ancestral village. He said Moosewala served his family and society zealously adding that his life will always inspire the youngsters to scale new heights in life.

Mann prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to departed soul and courage to family members to bear this huge loss.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Dr Baljeet Kaur accompanied by MLAs Gurpreet Singh Banawali, Balkar Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Narinder Kaur Bharaj shared the grief with the family on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Moosewala was shot dead close to his village on 29 May when he was on his way to visit his unwell aunt. He was murdered just a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.