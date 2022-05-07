Mohali court issues arrest warrant against Bagga

In fresh trouble for Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, a Mohali court has issued a warrant of arrest against him.

The Court has directed the officer in charge of State Cyber Crime, Mohali, to arrest him and produce him before the court. Bagga has been charged under Sections 153-A, 505, 505(2), and 506 IPC.

The Punjab Police had on Friday arrested Bagga from his residence in Delhi’s Janakpuri, but the Delhi police brought him back to the capital from Haryana, saying its Punjab counterpart did not inform it about the arrest.

Bagga was booked on 1 April by the Punjab Police on a complaint of causing instigation, incitement, and criminal intimidation by making, and publishing provocative, false, and communal inflammatory statements through his interview given to media and through his posts on Twitter.

The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Bagga’s remarks on 30 March, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Punjab Police maintains Bagga was served five notices between 9 April and 28 April but he did not appear before the investigating team. Following this, “in accordance with law”, a police party was sent to arrest the accused (Bagga) who arrested him from his Delhi residence on Friday morning, the police said.