Modi govt destroying farmers: AAP Punjab

Condemning the hike in potash fertiliser prices, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of deliberately destroying farmers and the agriculture sector with new increased financial burdens every day.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Modi government was putting the financial burden on the already indebted farmers by continuously increasing the prices of fertilisers and other agricultural commodities which is very unfortunate.

The AAP leader said first Modi government increased the price of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and now this additional financial burden on the farmers with the price hike of potash fertiliser. He said that this decision of the Modi government directly reflects their anti-farmer policy and mentality.

Kang said till date the Modi government has not been able to formulate any concrete policy for the development of the agriculture sector and farmers.

“But they have been brazenly cutting the subsidies of this sector and adding to the financial woes of the farmers. As a result, the cost of crop cultivation has risen sharply and profits are declining,” he said.

“And because of these anti-farmers policies of the central government, farming is now a loss-making business in our country. The economic condition of the farmers is deteriorating day by day. This continuous increase in the prices of fertilizers by the central government is an adverse and sudden economic pressure on the farmers at the time of Kharif crops,” the AAP leader added.

He demanded the Central government that the farmers of Punjab cannot bear any kind of additional financial burden, so they should immediately withdraw the fertilizers’ price hike.