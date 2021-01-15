Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday launched aviation services between Chandigarh and Hisar at Chandigarh International Airport.

On this occasion, the CM handed over a boarding pass to the first passenger to board the aircraft and also visited the airstrip where he was apprised about the aircraft.

This service has been started by a private aviation company.

The CM said today a new chapter has started in the direction of aviation services in Haryana. He congratulated everyone on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti on the commencement of air taxi service from Chandigarh to Hisar.

Khattar said that the private air taxi company has ordered four-seater airplanes. Besides the pilot, three passengers will be able to travel in these air taxies.

The distance from Chandigarh to Hisar will be covered by this aircraft in 45 minutes. This service has been started under the ‘Udaan’ scheme of the Union government.

The scheme was started by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, whose dream was to make flying affordable. This air service, started under the ‘Udaan’ scheme, will fulfill the Prime Minister’s dream.

The CM said that the company has fixed a very economical fare of Rs 1,755 from Hisar to Chandigarh. Bookings can be made online at http://flyairtaxi.in. The company has also provided the facility of private booking, the fare for which will be different. There will be a daily flight between Hisar and Chandigarh at its scheduled time even if only one passenger has booked a ticket.

After starting Chandigarh-Hisar air service from today, the company will start air service from Hisar to Dehradun from 18 January And from Hisar to Dharamshala on 23 January.