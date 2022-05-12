Mann tells police officers to nab the big sharks running drug mafia

In a bid to combat the menace of drugs, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to act in tandem with anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) to launch joint operations to nab the big sharks running drug mafia.

Addressing a high-level meeting of the CPs and SSPs at Punjab Bhawan this morning, the CM said in case any incident of drug supply comes to his notice from any part of the state, then the concerned SSP or CP would be held solely accountable.

The CM also asked the police officers to immediately swing into action in case someone lodges any complaint about drug trafficking.

He said no laxity would be tolerated for eradication of drugs at any cost as its supply chain would have to be broken to save our youth who had fallen prey to drugs.

Mann said strict action would be taken in case of default bail due to non-presentation of challan in the stipulated mandatory period, particularly in cases of commercial recovery. The CM underlined the need to evolve an effective mechanism to punish the erring police officials who were giving patronage to the drug peddlers.

He also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue detailed guidelines to all the SSPs not to disclose the price of drugs seized during recovery in the international market as this practice attracts the innocent people to make a quick buck.

He asked the health and police departments to work in close coordination with a focus to adopt a reformist approach towards petty offenders. Mann sad Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics are being increased from existing 208 to 500 immediately to facilitate the drug addicts to get easy access for treatment.

He also asked the DGP to strengthen the investigation mechanism also so that an exemplary punishment could be handed down to the guilty involved in drug mafia at the earliest.

The CM also asked the DGP to speed up the process for confiscation of properties belonging to those involved in drug mafia. Condemning the trend of gun culture and gangsterism being promoted by the Punjabi singers in the larger public interest,

Mann urged them to desist from fanning violence, hatred and animosity in the society through their songs. He called upon them to follow the ethos of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat thereby strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, peace and harmony instead of fuelling anti-social activities through such songs.