In Mann government common people will make Budget, not the capitalists: AAP Punjab

With Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seeking public suggestions for Punjab’s Budget-2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said the state government’s forthcoming budget will truly be the budget of the common people.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said during the previous governments, budgets were used to be framed after consultation with some of the chief minister’s close leaders, favourite officers and his corporate friends, which consequently benefited the capitalists and political leaders only and not the common people.

“The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to end this old tradition and follow the basic principles of democracy and prepare the budget by considering public opinion. Punjab’s budget will no longer be prepared by capitalists and politicians, the people of Punjab will decide the budget,” he added.

Kang said the Punjab’s budget of 2022 will benefit every section of the state. “Suggestions received from farmers, laborers, youth, students, women, elder people, businessmen and traders, will be included in the budget and the budget will be prepared according to these suggestions,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson said with the inclusion of the common people in the budget process, they would be able to convey their problems and suggestions directly to the government, so that the problems would be resolved quickly and easily.

“Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s aim is to make Punjab happy and prosperous again by solving the problems of the common people and this objective can only be fulfilled with the participation of the common people,” he added.

Kang said in Delhi too, the Aam Aadmi Party government prepares the budget according to the suggestions of the common people. Resultantly many new suggestions were received and they helped greatly in shaping free and good education and medical facilities, better water supply, roads and sewerage and many more schemes, he added.