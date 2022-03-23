Mann bats for martyr status for Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the state government will make strenuous efforts for getting martyr status for Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev.

Interacting with the family members of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his ancestral village Khatkar Kalan, the CM said all efforts would be made to get status of martyr for the legendary hero of Indian Freedom struggle, who laid his life at a tender age.

He said it is unfortunate that even after more than 70 years of Independence this status has not been bestowed to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Mann said the entire nation will ever be indebted to this great martyr for steering the country out of clutches of British imperialism.

Seeking fulsome support of people to realise the dreams of Shaheed-e-Aazam Bhagat Singh, the CM said the Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to cherish the aspirations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and carve out a harmonious and egalitarian society.

He said the young hero of the freedom struggle had sacrificed his life at a young age for emancipating the country from clutches of foreign imperialism. Mann said the state government will

leave no stone unturned to cherish the aspiration of the iconic hero.

The CM said those who had been at the helm of affairs in the country and state had done nothing tangible for realising the dream of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He said that the net result of all this was that our youth was forced to search for new avenues of employment in the same countries the natives of which were ousted by Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters after a long freedom struggle. Mr Bhagwant Mann said that this unfortunate trend will be reversed with the support of Punjabis.

The CM said the Punjab government is working day and night for this noble cause. He assured the Punjabis that the AAP government would leave no stone unturned for progress of state and well-being of its people.

Mann said this Herculean task could not be completed without the support and cooperation of people.

Meanwhile, the CM also visited the museum at Khatkar Kalan. “The sacred land of Khatkar Kalan has always been very near to my heart. The life and personal things showcased in the museum have made me emotional. It is our moral duty to realise the dreams of Shaheed-e-Aazam,” Mann wrote in the visitor book.

The CM also felicitated the family members of the martyr. Earlier, the Chief Minister also paid tribute at Samadhi of late S Kishan Singh the father of martyr. He also paid floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh at his statue.

The family members of Shaheed Bhagat Singh who met Mann included Teji Sandhu wife of his nephew Abhay Sandhu, Anush Priya daughter of Abhay Sandhu, Prabhdeep Singh Beniwal, Hakumat Singh Malhi, Zorawar Singh Sandhu, Gaurav Sandhu and Kannagi Sandhu.