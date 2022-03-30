Mann bars fee hike by private schools in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday barred private schools in Punjab from hiking fees for the first six months of the upcoming academic session beginning 1 April.

In a video message, the CM also directed schools against making parents buy school textbooks and uniforms from particular shops and instead asked them to make available details of all such shops in the concerned area so that parents can choose a shop of their choice.

In the over four minute video message, Mann said education is getting out of the reach of the common people because it’s very expensive. He said common people wish their children to get good education but their pocket doesn’t allow it because of which they are compelled to withdraw their children from schools and do some work. Or they are forced to give education to their children which is of no use in future, he said.

Announcing the “two big decisions related to education”, the CM said private schools in Punjab are being directed with immediate effect to not hike the school fees for this semester (coming academic session beginning 1 April).

“They will not hike even a rupee of school fee. A policy for fee hike will be brought up in the coming days. This policy will be formulated in consultation with the parents, school principals or the owners of the private schools,” he said.

Mann said no private school will give the address of any particular shop to parents for buying school textbooks or uniforms. They should give the address of all such shops in the area so that parents can buy textbooks and uniforms from any shop of their choice, he said adding these orders will come into force with immediate effect.