Mann accepts Channi’s challenge to exchange properties but wants properties of CM’s nephew’s too

Days after Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi challenged Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann to exchange his assets with him, the AAP leader on Tuesday accepted Channi’s challenge to exchange properties.

Accusing AAP and its CM face Mann of making false claims about his wealth, Channi had on Friday denied he owns assets worth Rs 170 Crore as claimed by Mann recently and said: “Mann should give his property to me and take mine, then my Rs 170 Crore, as per his claims, will go to him and he’ll realise what I possess,”.

Campaigning in favor of AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur constituency from where Channi is the Congress candidate, Mann accepted Channi’s challenge. The AAP leader, however, said Channi’s nephews will have to exchange properties too because no common man has cash of Rs 10 Crore just lying around.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized about Rs 7.9 Crore cash from the premises of Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in a money laundering case. Another Rs Two Crore cash was seized from a person Sandeep Kumar, linked to Honey.

Mann said AAP has Ugoke, a boy from common family and background from Bhadaur but the Congress has fielded their “poor billionaire” Channi from the seat. “The eyes of the whole

Punjab are on Bhadaur Assembly constituency. Bhadaur is the land of revolutionaries, here great heroes like Balwant Gargi were born. Now on the 20 February, the people of Bhadaur will bring another revolution by making Ugoke victorious over Channi,” he said

Mann said 20 February is an opportunity to create a new history in Punjab. He said leaders of Akali Dal (Badal), Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have been taking turns to loot and beat Punjab.

“Today Punjab has a debt of Rs Three lakh crore due to the wrong policies of these traditional political parties and their greed.Today wherever he goes people welcome him enthusiastically with flowers and hope while after shaking hands with traditional politicians people count their fingers and rings. He said that people don’t trust traditional political parties and families at all,” Mann said.