Major boost to water management in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched biennial Integrated Water Resources Action Plan (2023-25) which aims to save 49.7 per cent water in next two years.

“The plan aims to meet the twin challenges of water depletion and water logging. I am confident that the action plan will serve as a roadmap to achieve the targets of water saving and water management in the state,” said Khattar while speaking at the launch ceremony.

He said the total water availability of the state is 20,93,598 crore litres whereas the total water demand is 34,96,276 crore litres making a water gap of 14 lakh crore litres.

“All water related departments have come forward and taken the ownership to conserve water through various demand and supply side interventions, which would save around 6.97 lakh crore litres (49.7 per cent) of water in next two years,” the CM said.

Khattar said the maximum amount of water is used in agriculture and horticulture sector, which are 86 per cent and five per cent respectively. Continuous efforts are needed to reduce water consumption by adopting water conservation methods, he added.

The CM said the agriculture department has included various measures in the action plan. According to this, 3.14 lakh acres of area will be covered under crop diversification, which will save 1.05 lakh crore litres (7.6 per cent) of water.

He said direct seeding of paddy will be done in 4.75 lakh acres and will save 1.18 lakh crore liters (8.4 per cent). 27.53 lakh acres will be brought under conservation tillage to save 0.51 lakh crore liters (3.7 per cent).

The CM said 0.47 lakh crore liters (3.4 per cent) will be saved by using high varieties in 3.49 lakh acres, 0.35 lakh crore liters (2.5 per cent) of water will be saved by using green manure in 9.73 lakh acres, 0.27 lakh crore litres will be saved by covering 0.43 lakh acres under natural farming A target has been set to save litres (1.9 percent) of water.

The CM said Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal is a pivotal issue for Haryana and Punjab. “We are hopeful that this issue will soon be resolved. Construction of SYL is not in our hands,” he added.

He further shared that three dams, Renuka, Lakwar and Kishau dam are being built so as to ensure regulation of water. With the construction of these dams, the water needs of the state would certainly be addressed.

“Plans are also being made to explore the utilisation of small sources of water. Dams will be constructed and plans will be formulated to ensure how this water can be utilised for local use. Work is being done on nine dams, the work on Adi badri dam is completed,” shared Khattar.