LEADS Report 2021: Haryana bags second position

Haryana has bagged the second position in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2021 index as per the report recently released by the Union commerce and industry ministry’s department of commerce.

An official spokesperson said proactive policies, well-developed infrastructure, and services are driven by a responsive government have not only helped Haryana to emerge as one of the top performers in the LEADS 2021 index but also to get an increase of four places as compared to its sixth position in the 2019 index.

Efficiency in logistics would contribute to building ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and making India a five trillion dollar economy, he said.

The spokesperson said the Logistics, Warehousing and Retail Policy-2019 formulated by Haryana is among one of the most pivotal steps taken for improving the logistics ecosystem within the state.

“Haryana making a new entry in the top three rankings at the second position certainly highlights the fact that stakeholders in Haryana have exhibited higher confidence in existing infrastructure and services compared to Punjab, hence the jump in ranking vis a vis earlier year,” he added.

The state has secured the highest score for several indicators including quality of warehousing infrastructure, timeliness of cargo delivery during transportation, operating and regulatory environment, and efficiency of regulatory services. This improvement in ranking is reflected in the initiatives undertaken by the state, the spokesperson said.

“As per the LEADS report 2021, the improvement in the logistics sector in the state is also echoed in the anecdotal evidence such as Haryana is taking good initiatives with key players bringing warehouse facilities along highways,” he added.

Along with this the report also highlights that the state has the maximum number of Private Freight Terminal of PFTs that is nine in the country and stands third highest in terms of inland container depot (ICDs) that is nine.

The state provides capital and interest subsidies ranging from five percent to 25 percent for the setting up of warehousing infrastructure, logistics parks, and integrated logistics parks.

“To enable skilled manpower in logistics, the State reimburses 50 percent of the training cost of workers to logistics and warehousing units. The state has also simplified the regulatory regime through a single desk clearance mechanism, self-certification, and assistance in land acquisition for setting up logistics infrastructure in the state,” the spokesperson said.