Khelo India Youth Games 2021: Haryana CM constitutes committee to monitor arrangements

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday, constituted a committee to monitor the arrangements regarding the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games 2021 in the state.

This committee to be headed by the minister of state for sports and youth affairs Sandeep Singh will monitor the arrangements regarding accommodation, catering, transportation, ceremonies, event days, and purchase of sports equipment for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games -2021 to be hosted by Haryana.

Khelo India Youth Games 2021 will be held between 5 February to 14 February 2022 in Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi in 25 sporting disciplines.

This decision was taken during the second meeting of the organising-cum-coordination committee to review the preparation of the Khelo India Youth Games-2021 under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

An elaborate presentation was given by the director, department of sports and youth affairs, Haryana, Pankaj Nain regarding the preparations being made for the Khelo India Youth Games -2021.

The CM has also directed the officers concerned to further strengthen and streamline sports infrastructure. He was apprised in the meeting that the developmental works of various sports complexes, hockey stadium and badminton hall, auditorium, and athletic stadium are on the verge of completion and will be ready by December.

The CM was also apprised that the cycling event in the Khelo India Youth Games -2021 will be held on the road between Panchkula to Yamunanagar. The mascot for the event, ‘Dhakad’ and the theme song are ready. The dates for the launch ceremony and promotion ceremony will soon be decided, officials said.

The CM also directed the sports department officers to give the responsibility to monitor sports to the district sports and youth affairs officers (DSOs) and to further augment sports infrastructure and explore the possibilities of setting up an engineering wing in the sports department in the near future.

Ten sports complexes will be handed over to the sports department from 1 January 2022. The annual maintenance of these stadiums will be done by the sports department, officials said.