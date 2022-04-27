Khelo India Youth Games-2021 mascot & logo release on 8 May

The mascot and logo of Khelo India Youth Games-2021 would be launched at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula on 8 May.

Presiding over a review meeting with regard to the preparations being made for Khelo India Youth Games – 2021 through video conferencing, the additional principal secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Dr. Amit Agrawal on Wednesday said this mega event should reflect the increasing sports culture in the state.

He directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan defining the roles and responsibilities of each and every person involved in the preparations of the sports event to be held from 4 June to 13 June.

During the meeting, Dr. Agrawal asked the officers concerned to ensure free flow of communication between private and government bodies involved in planning the event so as to bridge the gaps, if any.

A detailed timeline of the program and features of the event should be prepared. Special emphasis should be laid on the dissemination of information with regard to the event and various tools of outdoor advertising like posters, hoardings should be carefully positioned so as to ensure its maximum penetration, he added.

Dr. Agrawal had a detailed discussion with the key stakeholders to get an idea of the events being planned and asked them to give suggestions so as to make it a success. He suggested that though the events are primarily being held in Shahbad, Ambala, Chandigarh, and Delhi apart from Panchkula, however, a few promotional events can be planned in areas of budding sportspersons so as to involve the masses.