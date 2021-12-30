Khattar warns strict action against those without both doses of Corona vaccine

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday, said strict action will be taken from 1 January against those who do not get both doses of Corona vaccine.

Speaking to reporters after the pre-budget meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi today, Khattar said entry to public places will be given only to those who have got both doses of the vaccine. He said preparations of the state government for the new variant of Corona, Omicron, are complete.

The CM said the state government has managed its finances well in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic. Khattar said the Haryana government developed a separate strategy to enhance the economic situation from the point of view of economic management.

The CM said the Haryana government has demanded that NABARD gives loans for rural infrastructure at a 2.75 per cent interest rate, similarly, loans should be given under National Capital Region (NCR) Planning Board at a 2.75 per cent interest rate.

This is to ensure rapid development in the NCR region. Along with this, the Haryana government has demanded a hybrid model for Goods and Services Tax (GST), in which the production share should be included along with the consumption. This will boost employment opportunities in high producing states.

Khattar said the Haryana government is continuously making efforts to increase the income of the farmers. It is a continuous process. Farmers are being given subsidies, loans are being given to them, and crops are being procured on time.

The Haryana government is buying 14 crops at a minimum support price. The government is continuously promoting projects like mushroom farming, fish farming, and dairy farming, he said.

The CM said the Haryana government is continuously increasing the health infrastructure. The Haryana government aims to open one medical college in every district of the state. “So far, medical colleges have either been opened in 19 districts, or the process of opening has started. Medical colleges will also be opened in the remaining three districts soon,” he said.