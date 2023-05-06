Khattar launches pilgrimage scheme for elderly people

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana, coinciding with his birthday, under which arrangements will be made to send senior citizens above 60 years of age for pilgrimage.

Under the scheme, the CM flagged off the first batch of buses, carrying about 200 senior citizens from Panchkula for the Ayodhya Yatra from 5 May to 8 May. The buses will reach Ambala Cantt and from there the passengers will travel to Ayodhya via train. The state government will bear the travel expenses of these passengers. He said the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yojana will be implemented in the entire state.

Khattar said the data of the people of the state is available with the government through the Parivar Pehchan Patra. “The government has planned that a message of best wishes will be sent to all the citizens on their birthdays as a mark of respect from the state government,” he said.

The CM said it is well-known that there has been a huge struggle in history for the Shri Ram Temple. “A big campaign was launched under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi and the way for the construction of Ram Mandir was cleared. Today, Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir is being constructed in a grand manner and it will pave the way for future generations to come across the history related to it,” he said.

He added that pilgrimage creates a wider social outlook and going on pilgrimage awakens the feeling of unity and integrity of the country.