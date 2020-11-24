The MBBS students in Haryana will now get incentive to opt for government service while retaining the option to work anywhere instead of being forced for compulsory government service.

An official spokesperson said to meet the growing and pressing need for doctors in public healthcare institutions in Haryana, the state government has formulated a policy for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students.

He said as per the directions given by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar the government has recently introduced this “unique policy”.

The spokesman said that as per the policy a candidate selected for the MBBS degree course at the time of admission will have to pay an annual bond amount of Rs 10 lakh minus annual fee paid.

The candidate will have the option of either obtaining an education loan from a bank duly facilitated by the state government or pay the entire bond amount without recourse to the loan. No candidate will be refused or denied the education loan if he or she so desires.

The spokesman said that on graduation (including internship), in case the candidate is successful in obtaining employment with any public health institution of the state government after due process as may be specified, then the state government will repay the instalments of the loan (both principal and interest) till the time the candidate is in the service of such public health institution of the state government which will be in addition to the salary and other allowances due.

The spokesman said that if the candidate does not wish to obtain employment in any public health institution of the state government, then the candidate will be liable for the repayment of the loan obtained (including interest).

He said that in case the candidate remains unemployed after graduation or is unable to obtain any form of government employment (including contractual employment) despite sincere efforts, then the state government may step in to pay the loan amount through the Credit Guarantee Trust without burdening the student, the spokesman said.

Through this policy, the government aims to incentivise student-doctors to obtain government employment while at the same time protecting students who are unable to obtain such employment despite sincere efforts.

Only those students who wish to proceed for employment in the private sector or not work in the medical field on graduation will have to pay the loan amount, the spokesman said.