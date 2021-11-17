Khattar extends greetings on National Press Day

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday greeted the media persons on National Press Day and appreciated the media for the service being rendered by them to the nation and society while upholding the spirit of democracy.

In a message issued here today, Khattar said the media plays an important role in bringing the government’s actions and policies to the public. That is why media is called the fourth pillar of democracy and media has always worked to become the voice of the society, he added.

He said that media quickly transmits information to make people aware and expressed his hope that the media will continue to work with such enthusiasm and fairness to create awareness among the people.