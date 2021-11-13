Khattar director for developing Adi Badri as a tourist destination

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Friday said the Shrine Board should work inclusively to develop the Adi Badri religious place as a tourist destination. Besides this, a permanent bus service should be started from Jagadhri to Adi Badri.

An inception point of Saraswati river, Adi Badri Temple is a sacred place located in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. It is believed Sage Ved Vyasa composed Bhagwad Purana at this place. Pandava stayed here during the last year of their exile period. Adi Badri is located around 15 kilometers away from the famous Kapal Mochan Tirth.

Presiding over the meeting of Shri Kapal Mochan, Shri Badri Narayan, Shri Mantra Devi and Shri Kedarnath Shrine Board here today, the CM said special arrangements should be made for providing facilities for the devotees visiting the Kapal Mochan Mela to be held from 15 November to 19 November.

About eight lakh devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal are expected to participate in this fair.

Khattar informed on Kartik Purnima falling on 18 November, the number of devotees is expected to be high hence special arrangements should be made for the devotees.

Meanwhile, the devotees have to do a mandatory registration on the district administration’s portal www.Yamunanagar.nic.in to attend the fair. This link should be widely publicized so that more and more devotees can participate in the fair, directed the CM.

In the meeting, the CM was apprised that a control room has been set up in the fair and health check-up counters would also be set up in the fair premises for the convenience of the devotees in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, two mobile units will be present in the fair premises for health checkups and ensure administration of vaccination of devotees. If any devotee is found to be Covid-19 positive, then a 100-bed containment center has been set up for them.

The CM said according to the faith of the devotees, all religious places including Kapal Mochan Sarovar, Suryakund, Adi Badri, Mantra Devi, and Shri Kedarnath should be developed by constituting an executive committee. All roads to these places should be made along with improvement of Kapal Mochan road from Bilaspur, dividers should also be made, he added.