Kejriwal presents a 10-point ‘Punjab Model’ guaranteeing drugs & corruption free Punjab

Listing employment as the top priority, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if votes to power in the coming Assembly polls, his party will implement a ’10-point Punjab model’ for the overall development and progress of the state.

Addressing a Press conference, Kejriwal said the AAP government will create a new-age, prosperous, and shining Punjab while also restoring peace and harmony in the state.

Listing employment as first priority, Kejriwal said due to a lack of employment, a large number of Punjabi youths are going abroad by spending lakhs of rupees. He said the AAP government will make the state so prosperous that even children who have gone abroad will return.

Kejriwal said his party’s second goal is to make Punjab drug-free. He claimed previous governments had ties to the drug mafia, as a result of which illegal drug trade occurred throughout Punjab and lakhs of young people got trapped into addiction. AAP will put an end to this and punish all the guilty.

The third agenda is to keep the state in peace, law and order, and brotherhood, Kejriwal said adding the AAP government will punish the perpetrators of all sacrilege cases harshly in order to restore peace and brotherhood in the state.

Promising to make Punjab corruption-free, Kejriwal said, “We will rid Punjab of corruption, and all work will be done for free. People will not have to make rounds of government offices in the AAP government, instead, government employees will go to people’s homes and do all of their work,”.

Listing good education and health-care system as fifth and sixth agenda, the AAP leader said his party’s government plans to renovate Punjab’s government schools and hospitals to provide free good education and medical services to the people.

Kejriwal said free 24-hour electricity is the seventh agenda and all families will receive free electricity up to 300 units. He said for women’s empowerment, the AAP government will provide Rs 1000 in monthly financial assistance to all women over the age of 18. Listing improvement of agriculture as ninth agenda, Kejriwal said “We will work with farmers to find a solution and to improve the farming system.”

“The tenth agenda item is about Punjab’s industry and trade. We will completely eliminate Raid Raj, Inspector Raj, and corruption from Punjab and create a business-friendly environment,” he added.