Jakhar fell victim to Cong’s caste-religion based politics: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said the resignation of former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar from the party is the result of the Congress’ caste and religion-based politics.

Addressing a Press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said Jakhar fell victim to the Congress party’s caste-religion-based politics.

“Congress divides people to get votes, and today that resulted in the resignation of their former state president,” he said.

Kang said Jakhar is a highly respected leader and has a place in the politics of Punjab. He alleged the Congress party has always pursued power through caste and religion-based politics, separating the people.

“Congress divides people based on their socioeconomic level, religion, caste, and other factors in order to further their own goals. Today, Jakhar has to bear the brunt of the poor politics of Congress,” he added.