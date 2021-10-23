Jagbans Singh (L) takes oath as PPSC chairman

The Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday administered the oath of office to the newly appointed chairman of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Jagbans Singh, in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The chief secretary Anirudh Tewari conducted the proceedings of the swearing-in-ceremony here at the Punjab Raj Bhawan this evening at a simple but impressive ceremony.

Notably, Bachelor in Engineering (Civil Engineering) from Panjab University, Chandigarh, Jagbans Singh also holds Diploma in Business Finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial besides

Analysts of India IMF Certificate in Public Financial Management (PFM) and Certificate in Actuarial Sciences from the Australian National University.

Jagbans Singh has experience of over 34 years in the field of public audit ranging from the fieldwork of audit as a line auditor to supervising audits and then to leadership positions heading large independent audit offices responsible for the audit of state (provincial) governments, culminating in the position of the Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General in Comptroller of Auditor General of India (CAG) on 31 March 2021.