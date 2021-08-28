Inter-state gang member wanted in ATM loot held

Haryana Police has arrested an active member of an inter-state gang who was wanted in close to a dozen cases of ATM robbery and dacoity from the Nuh district.

While giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed the arrested accused was identified as Junaid alias Junna, a resident of Kharkhari in Nuh. A country-made .315 pistol and two cartridges were also recovered from him.

The spokesperson said Junaid was an active member of the Nuh-based interstate Ahmed Kod gang and indulged in ATM loot, dacoity, attempt to murder, theft, and other heinous crimes in Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad districts of Haryana, and National Capital Delhi.

After getting secret information about the presence of Junaid, a police team immediately conducted a raid at the given location and nabbed him along with illegal weapons, the spokesperson said.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the arrested accused has about a dozen cases registered against him and his associates in Haryana and Delhi. A case was registered against him and further investigation is underway, he added.