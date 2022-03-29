Injured Punjab Congress worker dies, Pargat seeks arrest of 3 AAP workers

Punjab Congress leader and former minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday demanded arrest of three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who allegedly attacked a Congress worker , who died today, in Ferozepur district on 12 March after AAP’s victory in Assembly polls.

In an appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Pargat Singh said the victim Iqbal Singh,a Dalit who was a resident of Village Kassoana in Zira tehsil of Ferozepur district, was attacked by the three AAP workers on 12 March immediately after election results on 10 March.

“The victim has succumbed to his injuries today and the accused are still roaming free. Punjab has not voted for this ‘change’,” Pargat Singh said in a tweet this afternoon.

Earlier on 20 March, another Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira had urged Mann to get the AAP workers arrested for the alleged attack on the party worker Iqbal Singh.

“I urge Bhagwant Mann to have AAP culprits who seriously injured Iqbal a Dalit of Kassoana(Zira) on the day of result merely because he was an ardent Congress worker. He’s likely to die any moment as he’s on ventilator for last 10 days.This politics of hate must stop,” Khaira had said in a tweet on 20 March after visiting the victim at the hospital.

Earlier, in a separate case, former Punjab health minister and Congress leader Balbir Singh had alleged Congress workers are being attacked on the behest of AAP’s MLA Kulwant Singh who represents Mohali constituency.

Sidhu alleged his supporters were being beaten up in Mohali and false police cases were also being registered against them.

He alleged Kulwant Singh and his supporters were creating an atmosphere of terror. The three-time former MLA alleged similarly a supporter of Sarpanch Ramandeep Singh of Safipur village was tied up and beaten by AAP supporters and were severely injured but on the contrary the police nabbed the supporter of the sarpanch and also took him to the police station.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh had, however, refuted the allegations and said that he never indulged in any such activity. He claims Sidhu is now making false allegations against him after losing the Assembly poll.