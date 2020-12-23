In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Haryana government on Tuesday decided to keep schools closed for Class I to Class VIII students, who will continue to get online classes.

This apart, the state government has also decided to change the school timings of students studying in Class IX to XII from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sharing more information, a government spokesman said that classes from IX to XII have already started but schools will remain closed for the classes from I to VIII.

Students of these classes (Class I to Class VIII) in government schools will be taught through EDUSAT and for this, the school education department has developed an app named AVSAR. Monthly Assessment Tests will be started from the first week of January through this mobile app.

Teachers have been directed to register every student on the AVSAR app and ensure that students are using this app regularly. All the teachers have been directed to attend the school every day to update the skill passbook and also update the details about continuous comprehensive assessment work, informed the spokesman.

He said concerned class in-charge teacher/subject teacher and the head of the school will be held responsible if any negligence is found in the implementation of usage of AVSAR app.

Teachers have also been directed to ensure that all students participate in the exam through the AVSAR app. The presence of all staff working in government schools has been made mandatory from 9:45 am to 1:30 pm.