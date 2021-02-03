The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in seven districts of the state till 5 p.m. on 3 February.

These districts include Kaithal , Panipat , Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

“This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,” an official spokesman said.

He said the suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.

“All telecom service providers of Haryana including the Head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order.”

The spokesman said the state government has decided to impose this suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and pr ivate proper t ies by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.