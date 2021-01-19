Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday urged the Central government to allocate Rs 5000 crore in the Union Budget 2021-2022 for execution of various important projects in the state.

The Haryana CM made this request while participating in a pre-budget meeting held by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Khattar apprised the finance minister about the financial requirements for various important projects of Haryana.

The CM while interacting with reporters after the meeting, the CM informed that for the restoration of short term irrigation projects and ponds, Haryana has demanded a grant of Rs 1000 Crore in the Union Budget, 2021-2022. While, Rs 1000 Crore are being demanded for the development of the National Capital Region. In the Union Budget, 2021-2022, Haryana has also demanded Rs 3000 Crore for rural development, Covid-19 management, health and basic medical facilities, he said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to have a ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ for registration of Rabi crops on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. While giving information in this regard an official spokesperson of agriculture and farmers’ welfare department said that the registration of Rabi crops has been started by the state government on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal from 16 January.

The spokesperson said that it is mandatory for farmers to register their crops on this portal to sell their agricultural produce in mandis and take advantage of schemes related to agriculture or horticulture department.

He informed that this registration can also be done through the Common Service Centre. He has appealed to the farmers to get their crops registered on the portal fasal.haryana.gov.in through their Parivar Pehchan Patra.