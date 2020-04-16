It rang alarm bells in Punjab when Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, earlier known as Nawanshahr, emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19.

But thanks to all out efforts to check the spread of coronavirus, the district has apparently succeeded in breaking the chain of the virus.

While the SBS Nagar was earlier on top in the state’s tally for Coronavirus cases, no new Covid-19 positive case has been reported in the district ever since 26 March.

Even more, of the 19 positive patients, 17 patients have been cured. One patient Baldev Singh (70) died and the one remaining patient is still under treatment and is expected to recover soon.

It was Sikh preacher, Baldev Singh, who is believed to have first become infected with the virus first during his visit to Germany via Italy. Then Singh spread it further at his village, Pathlawa as he kept visiting people despite advice to avoid social gatherings for a fortnight after his return to India on 7 March.

Singh died after heart attack at a government hospital on 18 March and result of his samples on 19 March confirmed he was suffering from Covid-19. Later, 27 of his close contacts (eight in neighboring districts), including 14 family members, tested positive.

But thanks to all out efforts contain the spread of the virus, SBS Nagar has now become an example for the fight against Covid-19 and the similar strategy is being implemented at other hotspots for the virus.

Revealing about the containment plan, state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said where ever there is clustering of cases, the whole area within a radius of three kilometers around the positive patients is covered.

The area is sealed and no entry or exit of people is allowed. Surveillance is done for searching symptomatic persons and testing. If anyone found positive for Covid-19, they are immediately rushed to isolation centers. All the goods needed by population are provided at doorsteps, he said.

Sidhu said similar strategy has been implementing in 24 hotspots of nine districts while special attention is being paid at SAS Nagar and Jalandhar where till date higher number of cases has been reported.

At present, four districts – SAS Nagar (Mohali), SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Pathankot – have more than 15 cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has launched a special helpline 1800 180 4104 for citizens to connect with a network of senior doctors over tele-conference and get medical advice on Covid-19 and other related concerns.