Hope Delhi-Haryana border roads will be re-opened soon: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday expressed hope the roads, at the Kundli-Singhu and Tikri borders of Delhi and Haryana, closed due to farmers’ protests against farm laws will be reopened soon.

Speaking to reporters after launching the Samarpan portal, HUNAR App, and the foreign cooperation department’s website at Haryana Niwas today, Khattar said people suffer due to the closure of roads. Due to this people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations, business is getting affected. It is in the interest of society that the roads should be reopened soon, he said.

The CM said after the order of the Supreme Court regarding the closed border roads, Haryana had formed a committee for holding talks. The farmers were even called for talks, but they did not turn up. “Now all the information will be given during the next hearing in the Supreme Court and the court will decide about the further situation,” said Khattar.

He said everyone has the right to express their views peacefully. “We hope that the ‘Bandh’ call in the coming days remains peaceful,” the CM said. Responding to a question regarding the prosecution of the accused involved in the paper leak case, the CM said the state government’s effort is to completely eliminate the gang involved in such wrongdoings.

Replying to another question, the CM said that any employee found doing wrong work will not be tolerated at any cost. “We aim to give corruption-free governance. For this, the government is fully committed. Strict action would be taken against any employee found doing anything wrong,” said Khattar.

On the opening of Har-Hith stores to be opened in Haryana, the CM said 71 Har-Hith stores will be opened on 7 October. “On October 7, Prime Minister took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. Due to this, it has been decided to open 71 Har-Hith stores on this day,” he added.

The CM said work is being done for the registration of every property. The process of creating individual identities of all the properties is in progress. In reply to another question, Khattar said soon 1200 unauthorized colonies will be regularized in the state.

The CM said work is being done to formulate an e-vehicle policy in the state. He said work is being done to convert old diesel-petrol autos to e-autos in Gurugram.